Brokers Offer Predictions for Woodward, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. Woodward has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Woodward by 20.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Woodward by 19.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.