Brokers Set Expectations for Noodles & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NDLS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

