Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 221,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.78. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $56.83.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.