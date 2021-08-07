Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

BRKS opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

