Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.23. 1,107,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,703. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

