Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,703. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

