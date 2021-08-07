Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,961 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $338.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.99. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.89 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

