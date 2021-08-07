Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $896.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $877.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

