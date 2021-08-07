Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $12,610,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Airbnb by 517.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Airbnb by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.09.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

