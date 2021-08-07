Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

