Brookstone Capital Management Takes $517,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

