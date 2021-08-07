Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $42,678,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $25,862,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.44.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

