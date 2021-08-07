Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,154,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,498,000 after buying an additional 433,661 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 98,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. 3,857,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,193. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.