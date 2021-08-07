Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.