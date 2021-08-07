Brown Advisory Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.65. The company had a trading volume of 635,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

