Brown Advisory Securities LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

