BTC Lite Trading Up 40.3% Over Last Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $65,686.12 and approximately $10.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00850187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00099572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040376 BTC.

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

