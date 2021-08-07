Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 20,413,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

