Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. 3,162,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,605. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.