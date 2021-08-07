Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 459,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,433 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 1,590,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,680. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.