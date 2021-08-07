Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cable One were worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 25.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,968.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,874.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,146.63.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.