CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

