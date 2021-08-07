CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

