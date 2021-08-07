Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 2,138 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 973.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.