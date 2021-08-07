Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.75 by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been assigned a C$2.75 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 374.14% from the company’s previous close.

CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$67,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,000 shares in the company, valued at C$934,000. Insiders sold 131,900 shares of company stock worth $264,782 over the last quarter.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

