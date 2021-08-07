California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

