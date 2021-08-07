California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Sientra worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 128,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 272,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Sientra stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

