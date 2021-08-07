California State Teachers Retirement System Has $477,000 Stock Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,757 shares of company stock worth $593,341 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

