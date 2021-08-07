California State Teachers Retirement System Has $656,000 Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 194,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $91,445.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,184,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,374 shares of company stock worth $6,670,208. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

