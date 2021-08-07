California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $635,000 in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

