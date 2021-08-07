California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 413 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,676 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $415.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

