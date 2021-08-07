California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $167,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

