California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells $47,744.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CWT opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after buying an additional 455,364 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after buying an additional 98,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,083,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

