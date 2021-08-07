Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $166.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Shares of CPT opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,920 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,274 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

