Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $48.42 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97.

