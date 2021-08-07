Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $224,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $466.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

