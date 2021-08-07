Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

