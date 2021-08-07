Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 40,965 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 121,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $119,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -403.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

