Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 139,534 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 745,975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 408.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 54.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 256,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.30 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

