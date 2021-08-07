Canaccord Genuity Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$17.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.25 to C$17.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

