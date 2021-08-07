Canaccord Genuity Raises TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $130.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

TTEC opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

