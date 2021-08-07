Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.62% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

CNQ opened at C$41.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

