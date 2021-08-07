Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

TSE CNQ opened at C$41.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.39. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

