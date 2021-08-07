Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3748 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 50.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.