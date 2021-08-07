Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 2,287,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,622 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.