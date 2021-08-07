Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$52.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$41.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$49.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.39. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares in the company, valued at C$95,167,143.84. Insiders have sold a total of 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

