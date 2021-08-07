Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$24.78 on Wednesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.