Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.93 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%.

NYSE CNNE traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 967,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,680. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Cannae has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.