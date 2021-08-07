Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

