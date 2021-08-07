Canopy Growth’s (WEED) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEED. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.05.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$24.15 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.44 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

